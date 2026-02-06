Josh Safdie calls Marty Supreme ‘personal’ as family of real-life Marty allege that they never blessed the film

The awards season is almost about to come to a close with the Oscars and the BAFTAs right around the corner. During this season, director Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme is currently being considered as one of the favourites for the big awards. However, the dream of bagging the big awards seems to be going up in smoke, as controversies start to surround director Josh Safdie. One of them is the question around the origins of the story of Marty Supreme.

Yes, the film isn’t a page-by-page copy of real-life table tennis player Marty Reisman’s life, but there are too many similarities to simply let it go without question. According to a report by THR, the family of Reisman talked to the Daily Mail and said that they never blessed the movie or its story. They said that the studio behind the film, A24, “profited while externalising harm and invoked Marty’s name without attribution or compensation.”