Josh Gad wants to play Penguin to Jon Hamm’s Batman

Comedian and actor Josh Gad, who has been campaigning for the role of DC Comics villain Penguin for a while now, has once again showed interest in the character. He tweeted a GIF and hashtagged Jon Hamm, showing that he is ready to play the villain opposite Hamm’s Batman. “#JonHamm I’m waiting,” he said.

Jon Hamm, known for the groundbreaking AMC show Mad Men, was talking to American sports journalist Graham Bensinger. In the answer to a question, Hamm said, “It depends on the script, what the story is,” the actor told Bensinger. “I’d probably fit the suit. I’d have to work out a lot, which I don’t love. But, I am sure there’s an interesting version of that being out there. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it, why not?”

“I have had rumors about that since probably season one of Mad Men,” he added. “I have never had a conversation with anybody about it, literally. And I’ve sat in the room with all these guys. I have never been offered anything. I think the internet wants what it wants. But, I mean, a lot of people have to sign off on that, obviously not just the internet.”

Ben Affleck was playing the role in DC films, but his return is looking more and more unlikely. Matt Reeves is developing a Batman movie, but he is reportedly writing a script for a young Caped Crusader. There is no announcement regarding the casting.

