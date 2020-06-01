Josh Gad reunites Lord of the Rings cast to raise funds for COVID-19 charity

Josh Gad hosts Hollywood stars who appeared in iconic classic movies on his show Reunited Apart. The latest episode had The Lord of the Rings stars. (Photo: Josh Gad/YouTube) Josh Gad hosts Hollywood stars who appeared in iconic classic movies on his show Reunited Apart. The latest episode had The Lord of the Rings stars. (Photo: Josh Gad/YouTube)

Josh Gad is doing great work to raise funds for the NGOs and charitable organisations who are helping the most vulnerable cope with the outbreak and its economic impact.

Gad hosts Hollywood stars who appeared in iconic classic movies on his show Reunited Apart. The latest episode had a mega The Lord of the Rings reunion.

The guests included director Peter Jackson, screenwriter Philippa Boyens Sean Austin, Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Dominic Monaghan, Andy Serkis, John Rhys-Davies, Sean Bean, Viggo Mortensen, Billy Boyd, Karl Urban, Miranda Otto and Sir Ian McKellen.

In the video, Gad teases the reunion by saying, “It was a trilogy that would make mainstream words like hobbits, orcs, ringwraiths, elves, dwarves, wizards.” He continued, “Of course, a place that all of us would like to take shelter in right now, The Shire.”

Apart from sharing fascinating insights about the four years worth of filming and their experiences in New Zealand, the cast reenacted iconic scenes from the movies, including the first time we meet Frodo and Gandalf, the latter of whom is arriving in the Shire. The most fun was, of course, when Andy Serkis reprised the role of Gollum.

Even as the cast members redid the scenes, Jackson interjected to offer some never-before-heard fact about the filming of the scene. In short, if you love The Lord of the Rings, this is the reunion to rule them all.

