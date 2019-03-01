After Avengers Infinity War, Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage to star in Brothers

Toggle Menu
Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage were a part of Marvel's blockbuster hit Avengers: Infinity War last year. Peter Dinklage is best known for playing Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones.

Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin are expected to play siblings in the film.

Actors Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage are all set to reunite for the comedy film, Brothers.

The two actors most recently featured together in Marvel tentpole Avengers: Infinity War.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the plot details are being kept under wraps but Brolin and Dinklage are expected to play siblings in the film.

The tone of the comedy is said to be similar to Twins, the 1988 comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

Brolin, 51, is currently gearing up for the release of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, in which he reprises his role of Thanos.

Dinklage, 49, will be next seen in the eighth and final season of his hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

