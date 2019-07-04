Josh Brolin on Deadpool future: Marvel is figuring it out

Actor Josh Brolin has revealed that he is constantly in touch with Disney/Marvel executives regarding the future of the Deadpool franchise.

Advertising

The media conglomerate assumed the control of the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise after its acquisition of the 20th Century Fox.

Brolin, who portrayed Cable, the time-travelling mutant with a bionic arm, in Deadpool 2, said he has not yet received a response from the studio about the future of the series.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m actually, I’ve been calling them, like, ‘What’s the deal with Cable, man?’ Seriously, 100 percent serious. They’re figuring it out. It’s a big world now, it just got much, much bigger. So who knows,” he said.

Advertising

According to Screenrant, the 51-year-old actor was speaking at the ACE Comic Con in Seattle.

The future of Deadpool series is facing uncertainty after Disney unveiled its new calendar of Fox-owned movies at the beginning of May.

Though Disney gave new release dates to Avatar 2 and The New Mutants, the studio also confirmed that it currently has no Deadpool movies planned for the foreseeable future.