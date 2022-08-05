Jordan Peele’s Nope to release in India on Aug 19

August 5, 2022 2:52:26 pm
Filmmaker Jordan Peele‘s much-awaited movie Nope will hit the Indian theatres on August 19, Universal Pictures announced on Friday. The sci-fi horror movie is Peele’s third directorial after critically-acclaimed titles Get Out (2017) and Us (2019).
It revolves around siblings who run a horse ranch in the state of California, where the residents of a lonely gulch witness peculiar, ominous activities in the skies above.
Think you can uncover the mystery? NOPE! 😏#PeelesNope releasing on August 19 #NopeMovie #PeelesNope #DontLookUp #KekePalmer #DanielKaluuya #StevenYeun #JordanPeele #Movie #Thriller #Mystery #UniversalPictures #UniversalaPicturesIndia pic.twitter.com/n5KwZZaIwr
— Universal Pictures India (@UniversalIND) August 4, 2022
Worsening the situation is the owner of an adjacent theme park, who is trying to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.
Nope reunites Peele with his Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for best supporting actor for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.
Peele, who has emerged as one of the most successful directors in the horror genre in recent times, said the inspiration for the film was his desire to explore humanity, combined with the feeling of existential helplessness.
“I targeted this idea of spectacle to bring people out to the theatres and help invigorate their love for the cinematic experience.
“At the same time, I asked myself the reason why we are obsessed with spectacle. Why is the human condition such that we have this addiction to witnessing magic, be it beautiful or horrific?” the filmmaker said in a statement.
Subscriber Only Stories
The movie also stars Hustlers actor Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun of Minari fame.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties
UP farmer's daughter Rupal Chaudhary becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?Premium
Latest News
Jordan Peele’s Nope to release in India on Aug 19
Chandigarh: On their way to Raj Bhavan, protesting Haryana Congress leaders detained by police
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protesting at AICC HQ in Delhi, detained
Bengaluru records 946 mm of rainfall since March this year, inches closer to annual figure
‘She will get crushed between Delhi, Union govts’: Delhi HC on denial of ration card to a patient with rare blood disorder
4 ASI monuments Delhiites can visit for free until Independence Day
US: Kentucky’s floods took Appalachian history with them
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on ‘sex appeal’
China sanctions US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Manoj Bajpayee says ‘dividing cinema into regions is not fair’: ‘India is from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, not from Kashmir to Delhi’
Cyber sextortion: Mumbai man duped of Rs 7.53 lakh through video call blackmails
Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar