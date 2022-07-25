Jordan Peele’s Nope opens to No. 1 with $44 million

Audiences responded with a resounding “yep” to Jordan Peele‘s science-fiction thriller Nope, which topped the US box office with its $44 million debut.

Those ticket sales were slightly behind projections of $50 million and fall in between Peele’s first two films, 2017’s Get Out (which opened to $33 million) and 2019’s Us (which opened to $71 million). Nope may not have cemented a new box office record for Peele, but it marks a strong start for an original, R-rated horror film.

“The opening isn’t as big as Us, but it’s still extremely impressive,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research.

WATCH | Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer is an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman

It’s worth noting that Jordan Peele’s sophomore feature Us, a scary story about menacing doppelgangers, enjoyed an especially huge opening weekend because it followed the runaway success of the Oscar-winning Get Out. After his directorial debut captured the zeitgeist by delivering scares while encouraging audiences to think, audiences were more than a little eager to watch Peele’s next mind-bending nightmare. Box office expectations for Nope, another complex social thriller, were comparatively a little more Earth-bound.

Nope cost $68 million, which is significantly more than Get Out (with its slender $4.5 million budget) and Us (with its $20 million budget). So the movie will require a little more coinage than Peele’s past films to turn a profit. Get Out and Us were wildly successful in theatres, with each collecting $255 million at the global box office.

Nope reunites Jordan Peele with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya — and adds Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun to the mix — in the story of siblings who live on a gulch in California and attempt to uncover a video evidence of a UFO. Critics were fond of Nope, which holds an 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave the film a B grade, the same CinemaScore as Us.

Since Nope was the only new movie to open this weekend, several holdover titles rounded out North American box office charts.

Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder slipped to second place after two weeks in the No. 1 spot. The Marvel adventure added $22.1 million (a 53% decline) from 4,370 locations, taking the film’s domestic tally to $276.2 million. Globally, the fourth Thor movie has grossed $598 million and will imminently cross the $600 million mark. It’s already out-earned two of its three predecessors, 2011’s Thor ($335 million) and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World ($446 million). However, it still has a ways to go to match (or beat) 2017’s charmer Thor: Ragnarok ($853 million).