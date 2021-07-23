Jordan Peele shares poster of next horror drama Nope

Director Jordan Peele and the first look poster of his next movie Nope. (Photos: CBS, JordanPeele/Twitter)

Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele’s third feature film has been titled Nope. Peele revealed the new film’s title by a posting the official poster on his social media accounts on Thursday.

The poster reveals a cloud at night with a kite flag tail attached, above a lit mountainside town.

Nope reunites Peele with his Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, who recently won an Oscar for best-supporting actor for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.

The movie will also star Hustlers actor Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun of Minari fame.

Nope is scheduled to be released in the US on July 22, 2022, by Universal Pictures.

In recent years, Peele has emerged as one of the most successful directors in the horror genre. His directorial debut movie Get Out, released in 2017, was one of the most acclaimed movies that year, earning USD 255 million on a USD 4.5 million budget.

The filmmaker later earned the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay while the movie received four nominations including the Best Picture and Best Director for Peele.

He followed the film with another hit film in the genre in Us, which released in 2019 and featured Lupita Nyong’o in the lead.