Jonathan Pryce says Danny Boyle was too ‘socialist’ for James Bond

Veteran actor Jonathan Pryce believes director Danny Boyle, who recently left the directing duties of Bond 25, was too “socialist” for the project.

Early this week, the official James Bond Twitter account shared the news of Boyle’s departure, saying the filmmaker chose to walk out of the project due to “creative differences”. He was supposed to start shooting in December.

According to Femalefirst, Pryce, who played the villain Elliot Carver in 1997 Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies opposite Pierce Brosnan as James Bond, said a left-leaning filmmaker might not be the right person to tackle the project.

“They obviously couldn’t take a socialist Bond! You see, there are the Dannys of this world and then there are people who do the blockbusters,” the actor said. After Boyle’s abrupt exit, the untitled James Bond movie is likely to miss its release date of November 8, 2019 in the US.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd — James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018

Speaking at the Raindance Film Festival Auteur Award, 71-year-old Pryce also said that politics should be kept out of films. “You do bring some kind of personal sensibility to your work, but it shouldn’t be too obvious, unless it’s a film which is overtly political,” he said.

