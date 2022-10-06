scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Jonas Cuaron to direct Sony’s new Marvel film El Muerto

El Muerto, known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez in the comics, is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask. In past comics, El Muerto has gotten in the ring with Spider-Man.

Jonas Cuaron and Bad BunnyJonas Cuaron will direct Bad Bunny in El Muerto. (Photos: desierto/Instagram, badbunnypr/Instagram)

Filmmaker Jonas Cuaron has been roped in by Sony Pictures to direct its upcoming Marvel movie El Muerto, starring rapper Bad Bunny in the lead role. Jonas Cuaron, son of Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron, is known for his work on the 2015 thriller film Desierto. According to entertainment website Deadline, El Muerto is in early development. Writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is penning the script.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

El Muerto, known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez in the comics, is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask. In past comics, El Muerto has gotten in the ring with Spider-Man. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, will be the first ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film. El Muerto is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 11:01:48 am
Next Story

Punjab CM bats for better collaboration with Tajikistan

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: Here are some cute moments from their pre-wedding celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement