Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas make first onscreen appearance in Jonas Brothers’ song Sucker

The official video of the track titled “Sucker” by American rock band Jonas Brothers has been released. Featuring brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas along with their ladyloves, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, the video marks the comeback of the popular rock band after a gap of six years.

Proud of her husband Nick, Priyanka shared the song on her Instagram handle. “#Sucker OUT NOW 🍭🍭 This is the first time we’ve worked together but not for a moment did it feel like work. Such a fun family affair…#JonasBrothers and the #JSisters cheering each other on! Proud of you husband,” wrote PeeCee along with the post.

Elated to be back with his brothers, Nick Jonas shared on Instagram, “We really had the best time shooting this video in England with our family. Hope you guys love it. Feels good to be back.”

Watch | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Jonas Brothers single Sucker

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra also announced the return of her husband’s popular rock band Jonas Brothers. Sharing the cover of the song, the Isn’t It Romantic actor wrote, “And yes they’re back…and may I say… hotter than ever. So proud of the family #Sucker#JonasBrothers #MidnightET.” She also commented on Nick’s announcement post on Instagram. She wrote, “Yesss baby! It’s time! So proud.”

Nick on Thursday shared a couple of posts announcing the comeback of Jonas Brothers. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Midnight ET #Sucker @jonasbrothers.” The other post on Jonas’ Instagram handle was a teaser of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In the video, we see the host Corden picking up Joe Jonas in his car who is later joined by brothers, Nick and Kevin. As Corden is confused if what he is thinking is actually happening, the three brothers say in unison, “We are back.” The Jonas Brothers will mark their return on The Late Late Show in a series of episodes throughout the week where they are expected to talk about their reunion after six years. They will also give a glimpse of their own Carpool Karaoke.

Later in the video, Nick is heard saying, “It’s nice to finally tell somebody what was kept a secret for almost seven to eight months. This is basically our first performance back.”

The Jonas Brothers, comprising of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, was formed in 2005 and the band gained prominence after appearances on the Disney Channel. After four studio albums, the band split in 2013 to pursue their solo music careers.