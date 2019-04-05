Jonas Brothers song Cool: Nick Jonas is certainly having a ‘good year’

“Cool”, the latest single by Jonas Brothers, is out and the music video of the track is as cool as the title. The song features brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas. “Cool” is the second single by the reunited Jonas Brothers after the successful single “Sucker.”

Advertising

The song opens with Nick Jonas wondering “is it just me or am I just having a good year?” We wonder if Nick is hinting at the merry times he has been having professionally as well as personally. He is married to global icon Priyanka Chopra.

Later, Joe also makes a reference to Post Malone and Game of Thrones. Joe is engaged to Sophie Turner who plays a significant part in Game of Thrones.

Watch Jonas Brothers song Cool here:

The music video of “Cool” has a beach-side town vibe. After the upbeat “Sucker”, “Cool” feels like a laidback number that’s easy on the eyes and ears.

Advertising

“Sucker” saw a lot of success as it reached the No 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and this was the first time that Jonas Brothers reached that spot. The three brothers formed their band in 2005 but the band broke up in 2013. During their early days, they gained popularity because of their appearance on Disney channel.

It wasn’t until 2019 that the band reunited and now, they are better than ever. The Instagram handle of Jonas Brothers had earlier posted some behind the scenes photos and videos from the shoot of “Cool”.

It is yet to be known when they will drop their next single but so far, it looks like Jonas Brothers are back in full swing.