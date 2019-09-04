Toggle Menu
Jonah Hill gets engaged to girlfriend Gianna Santoshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/jonah-hill-and-girlfriend-gianna-santos-engagement-5965009/

Jonah Hill gets engaged to girlfriend Gianna Santos

The newly engaged couple Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos were most recently photographed in New York City.

Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill and girlfriend Gianna Santos have been dating since summer 2018. (Photo: Jonah Hill/Instagram)

Actor Jonah Hill is engaged to his girlfriend Gianna Santos.

The “Moneyball” star, 35, and Santos, 30, have been dating since summer 2018.

The newly engaged couple were most recently photographed in New York City on Monday heading to breakfast, reported Page Six.

Hill’s next acting project is Clint Eastwood’s “The Ballad of Richard Jewell”, which follows the story of security guard Richard Jewell, who saved thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics only to come under suspicion of being a terrorist.

The movie also features Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm, Sam Rockwell, Paul Walter Hauser and Kathy Bates.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android