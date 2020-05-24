Jon Stewart’s Irresistible heading straight to video on-demand

Jon Stewart’s Irresistible stars Steve Carrell and Rose Byrne in lead roles. (Photo: Focus Features) Jon Stewart’s Irresistible stars Steve Carrell and Rose Byrne in lead roles. (Photo: Focus Features)

Jon Stewart’s political comedy Irresistible is the latest film to head straight to video on-demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Focus Features film, which was scheduled for a May 29 theatrical release, will now be play in homes on June 26, reported Deadline.

Starring Steve Carrell and Rose Byrne, the movie will be available for the 48-hour rental price of 19.99 dollars on platforms such as Amazon, Apple, Comcast, DirecTV, Fandango, Google/YouTube, Microsoft, Sony, among others.

Irresistible will still play theatrically starting the weekend of June 26, in the cinemas that are open.

It also stars Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, and Mackenzie Davis.

The film follows a Democratic political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

Stewart, who previously directed incarceration drama Rosewater, has also penned the script.

The project, also backed by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, also has Stewart as producer.

