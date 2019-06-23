Top Gun: Maverick has similar vibe to first one, says Jon Hamm

Actor Jon Hamm has revealed that the upcoming sequel of Top Gun maintains the vibe of the 1986 original but takes the story in a “different direction”.

Advertising

Hamm, who has joined original stars– Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Miles Teller — in the much-anticipated movie, said audience will surely enjoy the film.

“I can’t really tease much about my role. Doing this film has been a very strange experience, but it’s been a wonderful experience as well.

“It will have a very similar vibe to the first one. For people who loved the first movie it’s going to be very interesting to watch. It very much takes the story in a different direction. But I think for the new fans it’s gonna be something very cool, too,” Hamm told Daily Star.

Advertising

The 48-year-old actor also shared that “Top Gun: Maverick” is being shot in “mind-blowing” 6K definition, which will leave the audience stunned.

“The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical – there’s not a lot of CGI (computer generated). Those goes are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs. So it’s very exciting to watch.

“They showed me 15 minutes of footage and I left the trailer with my chin on the ground. I was saying, ‘Oh my God, this is so cool. It will be out of this world’,” he said.

The sequel is set 34 years after the original hit the screens and will focus on modern drone warfare and explore the end of the dogfighting era.

Joseph Kosinski is directing the film and had revealed that the plot will focus on Maverick’s service in the modern military.

The film also features Jake Picking, Raymond Lee, Jean Louisa Kelly, Lyliana Wray, Greg Tarzan, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell and Ed Harris.

Kara Wang and Jack Schumacher have recently boarded the film.