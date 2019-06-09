Jon Favreau wants Robert Downey Jr to win Oscar for Avengers Endgame

Actor-director Jon Favreau says Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr deserves an Oscar for his performance in the film.

The 52-year-old filmmaker and the 54-year-old actor are credited for kick-starting Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2008 blockbuster Iron Man.

Favreau also acted opposite Downey Jr as Tony Stark’s friend and personal chauffeur Happy Hogan in the MCU films.

During an interview with Variety, Favreau said if Downey Jr is nominated in the best actor category at the Oscars next year, he will definitely vote for him.

“He has my vote for sure. I think he was able to discover and explore dimensions of the character over the course of many, many films, which is a bit of its own category,” he said.

“But I have to say that if you look at, especially how it began and how it ended in his performances between the first one and ‘Endgame’, there was a really thoughtful arc to the character, both in his performance and how all the filmmakers contributed to that character,” he added.

Favreau is currently gearing up for the release of his next directorial, Disney’s live-action remake of Lion King, which is scheduled to be released next month.