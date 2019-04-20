Toggle Menu
Jon Favreau: The Lion King will surprise the audiencehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/jon-favreau-the-lion-king-surprise-audience-5685508/

Jon Favreau: The Lion King will surprise the audience

Jon Favreau has promised that Disney fans will be surprised by the new version of the 1994 film The Lion King. The film is scheduled to release on July 19.

the lion king new trailer
The Lion King releases on July 19, 2019.

The Lion King director Jon Favreau has promised that Disney fans will be surprised by new version of the 1994 musical animated classic.

The filmmaker reiterated his previous comments that the CGI retelling will not be a “shot-for-shot” remake of the original film but will try to match up to the viewers’ expectations.

“The original holds up incredibly well, so the challenge here was to tell a story in a different way but still deliver on people’s expectations while surprising them somehow,” Favreau told USA Today.

The film’s voice cast is being led by Donald Glover as Simba; Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar.

Advertising

English actor John Oliver will voice Zazu, the bird who acts as the king’s adviser, while Billy Eichner and Seth Rogan take on the comedy duo of meerkat Timon and warthog Pumbaa.

James Earl Jones, who had voiced Mufasa in the 1994 film, will again lend his voice to the character.

Favreau earlier directed another CGI-based version for the studio, The Jungle Book, in 2016, which went on to become a blockbuster.

The Lion King is slated to be released on July 19.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 When They See Us trailer: Ava DuVernay series takes a harder look at Central Park Five case
2 Taron Egerton lived with Elton John to prepare for Rocketman
3 Sam Claflin, Freida Pinto join Olivia Munn in rom-com Love, Wedding, Repeat