Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix’s turn as Clown Prince of Crime promises to be one for the ages

The final trailer of Todd Phillips’ Joker is out, and it promises to be a riveting and intense affair.

In the origin story for the iconic DC character and Batman villain, Joaquin Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck who turns to a life of crime and becomes Joker, after he is dealt a bad hand.

Going by the trailer, Phoenix inhabits the character of Arthur Fleck/Joker like a second skin; the possession is so total that it leaves you transfixed. The slow descent into madness depicted in the trailer is also at once unnerving and exciting.

The film’s synopsis reads, “Director Todd Phillips “Joker” centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone fictional story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night…but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events in this gritty character study.”

Besides Joaquin Phoenix, Joker also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Glenn Fleshler, Shea Whigham, Brett Cullen, Douglas Hodge and Josh Pais.

The film releases on October 4, 2019 worldwide.