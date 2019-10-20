Joker to overtake Justice League at the worldwide box office

Todd Phillips’ DC movie Joker is all set to overtake DC’s own flagship superhero team-up movie Justice League at the global box office, according to Forbes. Joker, which stars Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, is an origin movie of the supervillain of the same name.

Justice League, a Zack Snyder directorial which released in 2017, ended its theatrical run at 657.92 million dollars. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 300 million dollars, excluding an estimated sum of 50 million dollars for reshoots.

Joker was made on a mere 55 million dollar budget.

Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron play supporting roles in the film. Phillips has co-written the film with Scott Silver.

Joker has received mostly positive reviews, despite intense criticism. It holds a 68 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The consensus reads, “Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star — and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film 2.5 stars. She wrote, “Phoenix is the embodiment of nervous, anorexic energy in his role. He just doesn’t act with his face — with or without the joker paint. He acts with his entire body, his ribs sticking out, his back abnormally arched, his legs leaning away from him, his feet gliding from under him, his arms flailing about. There is nothing linear about him, unlike the film which, as much as it tries to mould itself to his uniqueness, ends up being completely so.”