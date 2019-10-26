Joker to become the highest-grossing R-Rated movie of all time

Todd Phillips’ DC movie Joker is poised to become the biggest R-Rated movie of all time in terms of worldwide numbers. It will beat Deadpool 2 (including PG-13 re-release numbers) and its prequel to occupy the top spot.

Joker’s current collection stands at 771.28 million dollars according to Box Office Mojo.

Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to congratulate Joker in his own style for the box office record. He shared an image on Twitter and captioned it, “R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to…”

Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. It tells the origin story of the eponymous Batman villain.

The film has received mostly positive critical reviews. The consensus reads, “Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star — and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema.”

Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron play supporting roles in the film. Phillips has co-written the film with Scott Silver.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film 2.5 stars. She wrote, “Phoenix is the embodiment of nervous, anorexic energy in his role. He just doesn’t act with his face — with or without the joker paint. He acts with his entire body, his ribs sticking out, his back abnormally arched, his legs leaning away from him, his feet gliding from under him, his arms flailing about. There is nothing linear about him, unlike the film which, as much as it tries to mould itself to his uniqueness, ends up being completely so.”