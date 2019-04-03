Joker teaser trailer: Joaquin Phoenix presents a petrifying Joker

The first teaser trailer of Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker is out. Directed by Todd Philips, this film serves as the origin story of Arthur Fleck who turns to a life of crime in Gotham City.

Joaquin stuns with his performance in the teaser trailer and just watching this two-and-a-half minute clip will send chills down your spine.

Watch the teaser trailer of Joker here:

The teaser trailer shows the story of Arthur who lives by his mother’s rules. He puts on a happy face, literally, to bring a smile on other’s people faces but is bullied on every corner. The film looks like a psychological thriller that will surely take DC to new heights.

The trailer carries Nat King Cole’s song “Smile” which brings out Joker’s darkness even more.

Joaquin Phoenix is creepy as the lead character here. His body language, his gaze and even his make-up is spot on and it makes us hopeful for a great Joker film.

Warner Bros greenlit this project in 2018 but only after Joaquin came on board. It was speculated that at one point, Leonardo DiCaprio was attached to the project. DCEU has announced that they will be focusing on stand-alone films more than building a Marvel-like universe and with Wonder Woman, Aquaman and probably Shazam too, this looks like a great decision.

Joker releases on October 4.