Joker: Short clips from Joaquin Phoenix’s DC movie released

Six short clips from upcoming comic-book movie Joker were released on Sunday evening. These tease the full trailer that will arrive later this week. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer is an origin story for the iconic DC character and Batman villain, Joker.

Just like the teaser, the clips promise a comic-book movie like never before. While it is mostly devoid of high-end visual effects and the use of CGI, the film has a distinctive stylised look.

The clips also trace how Arthur Fleck (Joker’s real name) rises from a downtrodden, depressed man to a criminal mastermind and a source of terror for the people of Gotham.

Joaquin Phoenix is receiving a lot of praise for the performance even before the film is out. There are subtle mannerisms he has devised that make the character believable.

The film is R rated, which means we can expect violent and sexual content.

Joker is helmed by Todd Phillips and is co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver. It is budgeted at a modest 55 million dollars, which is a far cry from most Marvel and even DC movies, which usually cost more than 150 million dollars to make.

The synopsis of Joker states, “Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker releases on October 4, 2019. But before that, it will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on August 31.