No plans for Joker sequel: Director Todd Phillips

Filmmaker Todd Phillips has made it clear that there are no plans to develop a sequel to Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker as they intended it to be a standalone story.

Advertising

His comments come days after he teased the possibility of the sequel, saying he is ready to do “anything Joaquin wants to do”.

Now, in an interview to IGN, Phillips said, “We have no plans for a sequel. The quote was, ‘I will do anything Joaquin wants to do.’ And I would. But the movie’s not set up to (have) a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that’s it.”

Joker features Phoenix in the role of iconic DC Comics villain The Joker.

Advertising

The standalone film is being touted as an origin story as well as character study of the Clown Prince of Crime.

It premiered at the festival on August 31 where it received an eight-minute-long standing ovation from the audience. It was also screened at the recently concluded Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie, which also features Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz, will release in India on October 4.