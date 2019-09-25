Joker to release on October 2 in India

DC film Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, will now release on October 2 in India. Its release has been preponed by two days. Earlier, it was slated to release on October 4.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of Warner Bros India shared the news via a post that read, “#JokerMovie will now release in India on Wednesday, October 2nd, two days ahead of its initial scheduled release!”

With the new release date, Joker will clash with Bollywood actioner War, which marks the coming together of action stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The clash might end up affecting the box office result of War in a significant way, seeing how DC fans have increased over the years in India.

Joker has been received well in international festival circuits, with critics fawning over Joaquin Phoenix’s act as the Clown Prince of Crime.

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker has been co-produced by Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. Apart from Phoenix, the movie also features Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy in significant parts.