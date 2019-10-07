Joker full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Todd Phillip’s Joker is the latest victim to fall prey to notorious website, Tamilrockers. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, the film was released in India on October 2. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy in pivotal roles.

Though Joaquin Phoenix was praised by everyone for his portrayal of the evil DC villain, the film evoked mixed responses from critics.

Shalini Langer of The Indian Express gave the film 2.5 stars. She wrote, “How do you top one of the greatest villains of all time, one that even the Academy could not ignore? It certainly isn’t this Joker, despite Joaquin Phoenix putting all his acting’s weight and, clearly, quite a bit of his physical mass, into it. Where Heath Ledger’s Joker was pure evil, that dripped from every crack of his caked make-up, every snarl of his distorted grin, and every dart of his pink tongue, Phoenix’s Joker is a garden-variety villain born out of Hollywood’s usual spawn of abuse and society’s callousness. In this origin story, there are no flashes of the Joker that is to follow.”

Tamilrockers was earlier limited to South Indian films, but gradually it has expanded its reach to Bollywood movies, web series and Hollywood films.

The piracy website has not stopped being a troublemaker despite a direct order against them by the Madras High Court. Tamilrockers continues to work through proxy servers and keeps changing its domain making it difficult to block the website.