LAPD to increase visibility on opening weekend of Joker

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has decided to increase its visibility at cinema halls when Joker opens next week.

The decision has been taken amid heightened law enforcement concern about the violence in the Todd Phillips-directed movie, featuring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of public concerns and the historical significance associated with the premiere of Joker.

“While there are no credible threats in the Los Angeles area, the department will maintain high visibility around theaters when it opens,” department spokesman Josh Rubenstein said in a statement to Variety.

The decision was taken after families of some of the victims of 2012 shooting, which killed 12 people and injured 70 others at a screening of The Dark Knight Rises, raised concerns about Joker.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros, the studio behind the movie, had said that the film is not an “endorsement of real-world violence of any kind”.

The FBI had also advised local law enforcement of potentially alarming online posts about the film.

On Tuesday, website Gizmodo had reported that the US Army had distributed a bulletin to certain bases warning of the potential for violence associated with the film.