Joker early reactions: Joaquin Phoenix’s DC film gets a ‘big round of applause’

The early responses to Joaquin Phoenix’s widely anticipated DC film Joker are in and certain to put a smile on the face of Batman villain’s fans. The Todd Phillips directorial had a grand premiere at the Venice International Film Festival.

Advertising

The reviews are currently under embargo, but we do have reactions.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich tweeted, “filed my review of JOKER (embargo is 1:15pm EST). now to just close my computer, take a deep breath, and never look at the internet again.”

Documentary filmmaker James Jones wrote on Twitter, “I can’t quite believe how good Joker is. It’s a masterpiece. Funny, dark, beautiful, full of rage, and really fucking cool. Joaquin Phoenix is masterful and every shot is sublime. #Venezia76.”

Advertising

Robbie Collins, a film critic of The Telegraph, shared on Twitter, “Joker review coming this evening once the premiere’s in. In the meantime: that was a *big* round of applause.”

Alex Billington of FirstShowing.net said via Twitter, “There will be before Joker. And there will be after Joker. I don’t know if the world is ready for this movie. Or maybe it is? It is GNARLY. It is crazy. It is audacious. It doesn’t hold back. Wow. I can’t believe it exists. But it does. And it’s coming.”

Film Inquiry’s Jak-Luke Sharp tweeted, “#Joker Pheonix is phenomenal. Dark, gritty & fucking crazy. More on the lines of Mean Streets than Taxi Driver. It all looks to be serving a masterclass but Phillips stumbles in the last hurdle with the film not knowing if it wants to stand alone or be enticed by lore #Venezia76.”

Unliker other comic-book movies, Joker cost around 55 million dollars to make and is said to be more of a character study of a man on the brink of insanity. Its synopsis states, “Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, and Brian Tyree Henry play supporting roles.

Jokes hit screens on October 4.