Joker box office collection: Joaquin Phoenix film crosses 600 million dollars worldwide

DC Comics film Joker continues to defy predictions at the box office. It has now grossed over 600 million dollars worldwide according to a report in Forbes. The Todd Phillips directorial stars Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role.

Advertising

Joker is based on the famous Batman supervillain of the same name and tells an origin story of the character. The film was made on a budget of 55 million dollars.

Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron play supporting roles in the film. Phillips has co-written the film with Scott Silver.

Joker has received mostly positive reviews, despite intense criticism. It holds a 68 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Advertising

The consensus reads, “Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star — and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film 2.5 stars. She wrote, “Phoenix is the embodiment of nervous, anorexic energy in his role. He just doesn’t act with his face — with or without the joker paint. He acts with his entire body, his ribs sticking out, his back abnormally arched, his legs leaning away from him, his feet gliding from under him, his arms flailing about. There is nothing linear about him, unlike the film which, as much as it tries to mould itself to his uniqueness, ends up being completely so.”