Joker box office collection: Joaquin Phoenix film opens with smashing 40 million dollars in the US

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker has released with an astonishing 40 million dollar opening according to Forbes. The Todd Phillips directorial braved controversy and divisive critical reaction to mint more money than films like Justice League, Venom, Wonder Woman and Logan did on their respective opening days.

Joker tells the origin story of the most popular fictional villain of all time. In Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver’s script, he starts out as a mentally ill, failed stand-up comedian who goes nuts and turns into a criminal mastermind due to disregard of the society.

Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron play supporting roles in Joker.

Joker’s reviews are mostly positive. It holds a 70 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star — and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film 2.5 stars. She wrote, “Phoenix is the embodiment of nervous, anorexic energy in his role. He just doesn’t act with his face — with or without the joker paint. He acts with his entire body, his ribs sticking out, his back abnormally arched, his legs leaning away from him, his feet gliding from under him, his arms flailing about. There is nothing linear about him, unlike the film which, as much as it tries to mould itself to his uniqueness, ends up being completely so.”

Joker also won the Golden Lion at this year’s Venice Film Festival, which is the event’s top award. The last two recipients of the award are Roma and The Shape of Water. Both films did exceptionally well at the Oscars, with the latter winning the Best Picture trophy.