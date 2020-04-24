Joker behind-the-scenes video is insightful

Todd Phillips directorial Joker was an unlikely success story for Warner Bros and DC films. Todd Phillips directorial Joker was an unlikely success story for Warner Bros and DC films.

Warner Bros recently unveiled a 22-minute long behind-the-scenes video of Joker. The informative video almost plays like a documentary film.

The video features interviews with Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Phillips, producers Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. There are no particularly earth-shattering revelations, but it is still an insightful behind-the-scenes look that will appeal to those who love Joker or were invested in the controversy it generated.

The Joaquin Phoenix starrer was made on a budget of about 55 million dollars, and went on to collect 1.07 billion dollars.

Joker also generated a lot of controversy, as some critics claimed the film aimed to humanise American real-life gun-toting mass murderers. But the film received the ultimate acknowledgement – from the Academy in the form of 11 Oscar nominations.

It eventually won in the Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and Best Original Score (Hildur Gugoriesðnadóttir) categories.

