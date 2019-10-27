Joker becomes the first R-Rated film to cross 800 million dollars worldwide

The latest DC movie Joker is proving to be a huge success for Warner Bros. The film, as per Forbes, this Joaquin Phoenix starrer crossed the 800 million dollar mark at the global box office and is the first R-Rated film to do so.

It is also the biggest R-Rated film ever made now, beating Deadpool 2.

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker is penned by Phillips himself and Scott Silver. It tells the origin story of DC Comics character Joker. It is, however, a total reinvention and does not follow any particular comic book storyline, though it does take inspiration from Alan Moore’s The Killing Joke.

Joker has scored a rating of 69 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star — and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema.”

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave the film 2.5 stars. She wrote in her review, “Phoenix is the embodiment of nervous, anorexic energy in his role. He just doesn’t act with his face — with or without the joker paint. He acts with his entire body, his ribs sticking out, his back abnormally arched, his legs leaning away from him, his feet gliding from under him, his arms flailing about. There is nothing linear about him, unlike the film which, as much as it tries to mould itself to his uniqueness, ends up being completely so.”

“It’s like an extended joke without a punchline — one that involves Arthur having an actual “condition” due to which he can’t stop laughing; and one that includes a kiss forcibly planted on an elderly woman on live television, who sits through the laughs that follow,” she added.