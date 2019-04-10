Joker and The Batman: Every upcoming DC movie after Shazam

DC movies are enjoying something of a renaissance right now. The last three solo films from the company — Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Shazam — have all been hits. After the failure of the costly team-up movie Justice League, the studio Warner Bros is now not focussing on the shared universe much (unofficially called DC Extended Universe or DCEU).

So a lot of seemingly independent movies are in the offing. Some of them are in development, early development and some of them have just been announced.

Here are all the DC movies you should look forward to:

Joker

One of the finest actors working in Hollywood today, Joaquin Phoenix is starring in the origin movie of arguably the most iconic villain in pop culture. There is no Batman in the movie, and it has a budget of around 55 million dollars, which is pocket change when it comes to modern superhero cinema that rarely costs less than 150 million dollars. Todd Phillips, of the Hangover trilogy, is directing it and has also co-written the script. The trailer suggests an intriguingly dark, psychological character study of a downtrodden man who is driven insane and becomes a criminal mastermind, wreaking havoc on Gotham city. Joker releases on October 4.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

This looks like a totally weirdo film and we are all for it. The incredible Margot Robbie is headlining a movie which does not look anything like the Birds of Prey we know. There might or might not be a Suicide Squad connection (we hope there isn’t) but it sure does look zany. The film releases on February 7, 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot returns as the Princess of Themyscira in this 80s set sequel of the immensely successful Wonder Woman, and strangely Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is back too. Patty Jenkins is directing this one too, and Kristen Wiig plays the role of Cheetah, Wonder Woman’s archvillain. Pedro Pascal is cast in an undisclosed role and we cannot wait to discover it. Robin Wright too will be seen in flashbacks as Antiope. Wonder Woman 1984 releases on June 5, 2020.

The Batman

Matt Revees, known for the last two Planet of the Apes films, is scripting and directing this film on probably the most loved superhero in the world. This is a young Caped Crusader, mind you, and Ben Affleck is officially out. There has been no casting news as yet and the plot is too under wraps. Reeves has said that his film will focus on Batman’s detective abilities that have been ignored in films. The Batman releases on June 25, 2021.

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a successor — not a sequel — to David Ayer’s ill-fated 2016 film Suicide Squad. It appears there will be a whole new cast of characters in the film and only Viola Davis (for now) will be part of the cast as Amanda Waller. The formidable Idris Elba is leading the cast and we are interested to see how this whole thing pans out. The Suicide Squad releases on August 6, 2021.

Aquaman 2

James Wan’s Aquaman is the most successful DC film to date, so obviously there will be a sequel. Jason Momoa will reprise his role and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta will be at least one of the villains. Aquaman 2 releases on December 16, 2022.

The Flash

This Ezra Miller movie has no release date as yet, and its production was delayed due to Miller’s involvement in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as Credence Barebone. There is a conflict as well between Ezra and the directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. The former wants a darker taken on the character, while the Game Night filmmakers are looking for a comedic take.

New Gods

Selma director Ava DuVernay is making a film on this famous Jack Kirby property that is probably the best work he did anywhere, whether it be DC or Marvel. New Gods also gave DC one of its biggest villains, Darkseid. There has been no information regarding this film for quite a while, so we assume it is still in the scripting phase.

Green Lanter Corps

DC comic-book writer Geoff Johns is closely involved with this movie that will apparently have a team-up between two Green Lanterns. It is described as Lethal Weapon in space. Whatever it is, we hope it is nothing like that 2011 film starring Ryan Reynolds.

Blackhawks

Quite an obscure DC property, it has nevertheless managed to inspire the interest of none other than Steven Spielberg. He is at least producing this project.

Batgirl

Christina Hodson, the writer on Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, is penning the script of this film. We do not know anything other than that.