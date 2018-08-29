Johnny English Strikes Again trailer: Rowan Atkinson returns as the confused and well-meaning spy

Johnny English Strikes Again will release on October 26, 2018. Johnny English Strikes Again will release on October 26, 2018.

Rowan Atkinson starrer Johnny English Strikes Again’s trailer is out and it packs quite the punch. This is the third movie in the Johnny English franchise and the trailer reminds us why the films are popular with the audience.

Atkinson stars as the beloved and bumbling spy Johnny English who is called in from his retirement to save the country. The trailer begins with Olga Kurylenko’s character remarking how she has never met a man like Johnny, which we can all relate to. And then Rowan’s character confirms, “I am sure you haven’t.” He then proceeds to flip what seems like olive over his shoulder, which of course lands on some poor waiter causing him to drop his tray suddenly.

Johnny is then seen handling some fancy-looking pieces of technology and causing further damage to those around him. Emma Thompson’s character marks her presence as well to reprimand Johnny. And in the middle of this brouhaha, the screen screams “He is back doing what he does best.” And don’t we know that already?

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Johnny English Strikes Again is the third installment of the Johnny English comedy series, with Rowan Atkinson returning as the much loved accidental secret agent. The new adventure begins when a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service’s last hope. Called out of retirement, English dives head first into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success.”

The film will release on October 26, 2018.

