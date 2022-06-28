Johnny Depp’s spokesperson clears the air on actor’s return to Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s future in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise remains uncertain, contrary to speculation. Recently, there were reports claiming that the actor was going to sign a 301 million dollar deal to return to the adventure franchise.

“Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp,” a source had told PopTopic four years after Disney and Depp parted ways. “They are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character.”

However, a representative for the actor told NBC News, “This is made up.” Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow for five films, with the last one being in 2017 titled Dead Men Tell No Tales. Earlier in May, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who is now working on two more films, was asked if Depp would be back for future projects. “Not at this point,” he told The Sunday Times, adding that ‘the future was yet to decided’. These comments were made during Depp’s defamation trial with Amber Heard. At the time, Depp said that he had no intention of returning for more Pirates films.

Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn asked Depp during the trial, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?” Depp replied in the affirmative.

The jury ruled that Heard was liable for defaming Depp and he was awarded 10 million in compensatory damages and 5 million in punitive damages.