Johnny Depp, wife seen hand-in-hand amid discord rumours

Actor Johnny Depp and his actress wife Amber Heard have been pictured holding hands at Brisbane airport, amid rumours of marital problems.

Depp, 51, and Heard, 28, were said to have going through problems over her friendship with her female photographer friend Io Tillet Wright, reported Aceshowbiz.

But the duo reportedly reunited before they flew to Australia.

A source said, “(Johnny) is on a plane going to Australia, and Amber Heard is with him. They’re together now that he’s

completed treatment for his hand.”

The couple reportedly wore their wedding bands but Heard did not sport her engagement ring.

Depp, who injured her right hand in Australia for the filming of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” in early March, still had some of his fingers bandaged with red bandana.

