Johnny Depp on domestic violence case: I was never going to be Cinderella

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce was finalised on January 2017. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce was finalised on January 2017.

Actor Johnny Depp, who faced accusations of domestic violence against his former wife Amber Heard, says he was never going to be Cinderella. With a barrage of accusations levied against him, the actor says he has been portrayed as Quasimodo, reports mirror.co.uk.

Amber accused him of domestic violence during a bitter divorce battle, and he became embroiled in a lawsuit against his former management, which was settled in July. Meanwhile, a legal battle with a location manager who accuses him of violence on the set of shelved film City of Lies (which he denies) rattles on.

“It hurts,” Depp said in an interview to a magazine.

“To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No, it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me. Initially, I just kept my mouth shut, you know? I knew it was going to stick on me and it would get weirder.

“I ain’t going to get into a p***ing contest with someone about it… I never went out and spoke about the s***.”

He described Hollywood as a “vile f***ing circus”.

“I was never going to be Cinderella,” he said.

“I know this and accept it. But it felt like within a very, very short period of time that suddenly this version – for lack of a better word – of Cinderella had been immediately turned into the beast. He’s Quasimodo.

“I could feel people look at me differently, because of the accusations towards you. And then people start putting things in magazines: ‘He’s insane. He needs to take a sanity test…’ You know, ludicrous stuff.

“Ultimately, the truth will come out in all of this and I will be standing on the right side of the roaring rapids.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App