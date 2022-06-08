Johnny Depp talks about ‘moving forward’ in first TikTok post, Amber Heard reacts

Within a week of Fairfax jurors’ verdict regarding his defamation case against actor and former wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has joined TikTok, amassing around four million followers on the popular social media platform.

And, his first post on TikTok is about ‘moving forward’. The post read, “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. Now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

Johnny Depp’s TikTok post has been criticised by Amber Heard, who released a statement via her representative. It stated that while Johnny has talked about moving forward, “women’s rights are moving backwards”.

“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward’, women’s rights are moving backward,” the representative said.

The much publicised six-week trial ended with Johnny Depp being awarded 15 million in damages, and Amber Heard a sum of two million in damages. The entire case was based on a 2018 op-ed article penned by Heard in Washington Post, where she claimed to be a survivor of domestic violence, but had not named Depp in the article. Depp sued Heard stating that her article caused his reputation irreparable damage, and that he lost out on movies because of how it was penned.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp developed a bond after the pair met on the sets of the 2009 film Rum Diary, and began dating around 2012. The pair tied the knot in 2015 in a private ceremony. The next year, Heard filed for divorce, whilst accusing Depp of alleged physical abuse.