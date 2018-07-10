Johnny Depp sued for allegedly punching location manager

Johnny Depp’s alleged drinking and drug use have been implicated in other lawsuits as well. Johnny Depp’s alleged drinking and drug use have been implicated in other lawsuits as well.

Johnny Depp is being sued by a location manager who worked on the Hollywood star’s upcoming movie City of Lies for allegedly punching him during the film’s production.

Gregg “Rocky” Brooks alleges Depp “forcefully punched” him twice in the lower left side of his rib cage after the actor was told the production had to be halted for the day, as per the copy of the lawsuit, obtained by CNN.

The alleged incident occurred in last April 2017 when the movie was being filmed inside and around the Barclay Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

As per the lawsuit, Depp continued to scream and berate Brooks until the actor’s bodyguards removed him from the scene.

Brooks alleges that Depp’s “breath reeked of alcohol” and he says he believes the actor had been drinking and doing drugs on set. A representative for Depp has not returned CNN’s request for comment.

The lawsuit also names producer Miriam Segal and director Brad Furman, as well as production companies Good Films and Infinitum Nihil, the latter of which was founded by Depp.

Brooks claims he was asked to sign a document stating that he would not sue the production over the incident and was eventually sacked after choosing not to do so.

Furman and Good Films, which was founded by Segal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is not the first time Depp has been in the legal trouble.

The actor’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of domestic abuse around the time the two separated in 2016, an allegation he denied. After settling their divorce in 2016, the two issued a joint statement, saying “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm.”

Depp’s alleged drinking and drug use have been implicated in other lawsuits as well – his former bodyguards alleged lost wages and being “forced to protect (Depp) from himself and his vices while in public”.

His former managers claim the actor’s financial woes are the result of erratic behavior and poor impulse control, particularly when it comes to spending.

