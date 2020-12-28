Johnny Depp shares happy holiday message for fans: ‘Here’s to a better time ahead’

Johnny Depp was last seen in Waiting for the Barbarians. (Photo: Johnny Depp/Instagram)

Actor Johnny Depp has shared a message wishing happy holidays to his fans. Taking to Instagram, he said the year “has been so hard for so many” and wished for “a better time ahead.”

Depp’s full message read, “This year has been so hard for so many. Here’s to a better time ahead. Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD. X.”

Johnny Depp, best known for playing the drunken pirate Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, made headlines this year due to his libel case against UK tabloid The Sun owned by News Group Newspapers. The publication had called him a “wife beater” due to his ex-wife Amber Heard’s allegations.

A London court found the domestic violence allegations against Depp to be “substantially true”. Following the verdict, the actor was asked to step down from the role of Dark Lord Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts film franchise.

Johnny Depp was last seen in Waiting for the Barbarians. He has Minamata in his kitty.