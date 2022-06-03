Could Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean? A former Disney executive says ‘absolutely’

Johnny Depp came out on top in his recently concluded $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a statement he shared on Instagram after the verdict, Depp claimed Heard’s accusations of domestic and sexual violence affected his career negatively.

After Depp lost his libel case against UK tabloid The Sun, he was fired as the main villain of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Gellert Grindelwald.

But before that, he had also lost another profitable franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and perhaps the most popular and beneficial, monetarily speaking, character of his career. Now, as per former Disney executive, there is a chance that the verdict’s impact may be that Depp can come back as Jack Sparrow in the fantasy adventure film series, perhaps in a reboot.

Testimonies from Hollywood agents, accountants and lawyers were used during the high-profile triaal to access whether the former couple derailed one another’s careers. While Depp argued he lost $22.5 million for the sixth Pirates film due to Heard’s claims of abuse, her team insisted he was already losing his sheen due to “unprofessional behavior” on sets.

“I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board. There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture,” he told People magazine.

He added, “With [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer riding high on the massive success of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises.”

What may throw a spanner in the works is the fact that Pirates is already undergoing a reboot, with Margot Robbie in the lead and screenwriter Christina Hodson, known for Birds of Prey and Bumblebee, penning the script.

Also, Depp himself has stated that he would never work with Disney again.

Pirates of the Caribbean was based on a Disneyland ride of the same name. Equal parts swashbuckling pirate adventure and fantasy, it was intended to be wholesome, big-screen entertainment suitable for all ages. The franchise is credited to have made Depp one of world’s most well-known actors.