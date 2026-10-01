Johnny Depp plays Ebenezer Scrooge in spooky take on A Christmas Carol, watch trailer

Ebenezer trailer: Filmmaker Ti West is back with Ebenezer, his upcoming adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, starring Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge. While the film retains the basic structure of the original story, its spooky take has impressed fans.

The trailer follows Ebenezer Scrooge (Johnny Depp), a wealthy but bitter man who values money above everything else. On Christmas Eve, he is visited by the ghost of his dead business partner, Jacob Marley (Ian McKellen), who warns him to change his ways or face a grim fate.

After Marley gives him one last chance to redeem himself, Scrooge is visited by the three Ghosts of Christmas: Past, Present and Yet to Come. The spirits force him to confront his memories, reflect on his present behaviour and witness the future that awaits him. The film chronicles Scrooge’s supernatural journey as he is forced to reconsider the person he has become and the man he wants to be.