Johnny Depp makes Instagram debut with a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has finally joined Instagram. The actor has collaborated with English rock guitarist Jeff Beck for an album. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor announced the album with a cover of John Lennon’s song “Isolation”.

Depp also posted a message, in which he said, “Despite these dire circumstances, we cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony. Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone’s day. Draw, read, paint, think, learn, make a film on your phone, play an instrument if you play. If you don’t, learn.”

Beck also put up the song on his Instagram profile. He wrote, “Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year. We weren’t expecting to release it so soon but given all the hard days and true ‘isolation’ that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it. You’ll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while but until then we hope you find some comfort and solidarity in our take on this Lennon classic.”

Depp has been away from the limelight for some time now. He was last seen in Ciro Guerra’s Waiting for the Barbarians. He will next be seen in Andrew Levitas’s Minamata. He is also set to reprise his role of Gellert Grindelwald in the third Fantastic Beasts film. Since the Pirates franchise is being rebooted by Disney, he will not play the role of Jack Sparrow again.

