Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Johnny Depp on his divorce and financial struggles: I couldn’t take the pain every day

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johny Depp talks about his emotional state as he recalls his struggles with a failed marriage, collapsing financial situation and the truth about acting.

By: IANS | Los Angeles | Published: June 22, 2018 11:19:21 am
Actor Johnny Depp, whose life has been marred by several problems and issues including legal troubles, financial woes and a tumultuous, shrouded personal life, says there was a point when he was as low as he could have gotten.

“I was as low as I believe I could have gotten. The next step was, ‘You’re going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you are going to leave with your eyes closed’. I couldn’t take the pain every day,” Depp told rollingstone.com, recalling his emotional state in the midst of his failed marriage and his simultaneously collapsing financial situation.

Depp had a highly publicised divorce from actor Amber Heard, which was finalised in August 2016, following a legal battle. After Heard’s allegations of spousal abuse, which Depp has vehemently denied, his legal troubles continued to spiral.

In January 2017, Depp sued his former business managers, Joel and Robert Mandel of The Management Group (TMG), claiming they mishandled his money and cost him millions. The pair subsequently countersued and claimed Depp was the one who spent all his own money on extravagances. In their countersuit, TMG claimed that Depp spent $30,000 a month on just wine, and even had a sound engineer on his payroll to feed him lines while shooting his films, so he wouldn’t have to learn them.

Depp claims it isn’t because he doesn’t want to memorise a script. Rather, it’s the engineer’s job to play him specific sounds to allow him to convey emotions with his eyes. “I’ve got bagpipes, a baby crying and bombs going off. It creates a truth. Some of my biggest heroes were in a silent film. It had to be behind the eyes. And my feeling is, that if there’s no truth behind the eyes, doesn’t matter what the words are,” he said.

On his wine budget, Depp said: “It’s insulting to say I spent $30,000 on wine. Because it was far more,” he said.

