Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals boyfriend’s reaction to her link-up rumours with Pirates of the Caribbean star

Johnny Depp‘s defence lawyer Camille Vasquez has said that her ‘wonderful and supportive’ boyfriend wasn’t fazed by the link-up rumours between her and the Hollywood star. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the lawyer said that her boyfriend and Depp have met, and that he knows there’s ‘no issue’ there.

She said, “He’s wonderful and supportive and loves me. He has met Johnny. He knows that I have worked for Johnny for four-and-a-half years now, so there was no issue there ever. He’s just wonderful and supportive.”

Camille Vasquez is said to be dating England-based WeWork executive Edward Owen, and NY Post reported recently that the two are in a long-distance relationship, which they’re making work by travelling frequently between the US and UK.

Vasquez previously called link-up rumours between her and Depp ‘sexist. In an interview with People, she said, “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny–who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now–that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear.”

Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew represented Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who had accused him of domestic violence and sexual assault. The verdict largely went in Depp’s favour, although the jury ruled that both him and Heard had been physically abusive against each other.