Johnny Depp hugs his lawyer after closing arguments. Watch heartwarming video

Amid Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard, social media users are sharing the video of a heartwarming moment from the recently concluded court proceedings. After the closing remarks of Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew, he can be seen hugging the actor. Both look emotional.

Heard, who was married to Depp from 2015 to 2018, has accused him of domestic violence and sexual assault. She reiterated the accusations against Depp in a 2018 op-ed that she wrote for the Washington Post, without naming the actor. But it was enough for Depp to sue her.

Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim after Depp’s lawyer called her allegations a hoax.

As per Associated Press, in his closing arguments, Benjamin Chew said, “This case for Mr. Depp has never been about money. It is about Mr. Depp’s reputation and freeing him from the prison in which he has lived for the last six years.”

Johnny Depp’s lawyers maintain that he never struck Amber Heard and that she invented domestic abuse incidents to gain advantage in divorce proceedings.

Remarkable closing argument statement by Depp's team. You can truly tell that Depp's team cares about him. Praying that the jury makes the right decision and Johnny gets justice.

Heard’s lawyer J. Benjamin Rottenborn, on the other hand, said that the lawsuit is actually a “campaign of global humiliation” that Depp is waging.

Rottenborn added that finding faults in Heard’s claims send a dangerous message to survivors of domestic abuse. “If you didn’t take pictures, it didn’t happen. If you did take pictures, they’re fake. If you didn’t tell your friends, they’re lying. If you did tell your friends, they’re part of the hoax,” said Rottenborn.

A seven-person civil jury in Virginia will resume deliberations on Tuesday in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against Amber Heard.