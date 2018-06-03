Concerns about Johnny Depp’s health arise after photos of him looking thin surface online

Can it be that Johnny Depp is preparing for a role and that emaciated look is for a movie? Can it be that Johnny Depp is preparing for a role and that emaciated look is for a movie?

After a few photos of Johnny Depp looking thin appeared on social media sites, his fans have gotten worried about his health. Depp was in Russia for a performance of his band, The Hollywood Vampires. He posed with his Russian fans at a Four Seasons hotel in St. Petersburg, and in the photos, he looked noticeably thinner.

Anxious fans commented on the photos of the Pirates of the Carribean actor that surfaced on Instagram. One fan commented, “Hope he’s okay, He’s an inspiration!” Another fan said, “Why is he looking so skinny, hope he is ok.”

A fan reassured others by saying, “He looks fine, it’s because he has partially shaved his head and shaved off his facial hair, if he hadn’t done that there would be no concern, he just looks different without the hair from the Johnny we are used to, stop creating a story that isn’t there to write about… Or… Simply use your brains people and see what I see when I said it’s because he simply has shaved his head and facial hair… Seriously..im rolling my eyes”.

Can it be that Johnny Depp is preparing for a role and that emaciated look is for a movie? A quick look at his upcoming films suggests that he is starring as the lead in a film called Richard Says Goodbye. In this film, Depp plays a college professor who gets diagnosed with a terminal disease and decides to live his remaining days to the fullest. Depp, who is known to go to extremes to prepare for his variety of roles, probably lost weight and muscle to prepare for this role.

