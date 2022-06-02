Johnny Depp hails verdict of defamation case against Amber Heard: ‘I feel at peace…’

Johnny Depp got a favourable verdict in his $50 million defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. He has now shared a detailed statement on his Instagram profile. He began by saying his and his children’s lives, as well as those closest to him, changed six years ago. “All in the blink of an eye,” he said.

Depp accused Heard of levelling “false” and “very serious” allegations against him through the media. He said although no charges were brought against him, the allegations led to “endless barrage” of hateful content targetted towards him. He added that allegations had a significant impact on his life and career.

“And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled. My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought. From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that,” he wrote.

While Depp and his fans have reasons to celebrate, Heard expressed disappointment and heartbreak that “mountain of evidence” was not enough to “stand up” to “disproportionate power, influence, and sway” of Depp. She added that he is also disappointed on behalf of other women as it is a setback for the cause of domestic violence.

“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly,” concluded Heard.