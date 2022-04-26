Johnny Depp forgets names of his movies in court: How his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard turned into a laugh riot

Out of all the films Johnny Depp has done, he only remembers Alice in Wonderland. Johnny, who is currently fighting a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, left the courtroom in splits on Monday when he was asked to name his movies. The actor was testifying on the proceedings’ fourth day in a Virginia court.

His legal team was undertaking a follow-up questioning post a cross-examination round. It was then that Johnny Depp was asked to name his Hollywood projects, when all he could recall was the aforementioned film.

People reported that Johnny had a smile on his face as he stated, “I’m so pathetic when it comes to knowing what movies I’ve done. I’m sorry. I just, I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” This left everyone present in the room, in loud laughter, forcing Judge Azcarate to send out a warning. He said, “Order in the court or I will have you removed. Understood? Thank you.”

Johnny Depp is embroiled in a bitter libel lawsuit against Aquaman actor Amber Heard. His former wife has accused Johnny of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions before and during their brief marriage. The Pirates of the Caribbean star was sued after Amber made an indirect referrence to those accusations in an op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018.

Johnny Depp says the Post article contributed to an unfairly ruined reputation that made him a Hollywood outcast and cost him his role in the lucrative Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise. Amber Heard’s attorneys say only Johnny is to blame for his marred career.

The trial has by now turned into a public spectacle with Johnny testifying about everything – from taking pills as a child to a near mental breakdown.