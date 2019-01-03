After Johnny Depp’s exit, Disney will save 90 million dollars in Pirates of the Caribbean reboot

Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean became an international icon soon after the first film released in 2003. The five films of the franchise starred Depp in the leading role but with Disney deciding to revamp the franchise completely and taking Depp off the project, they could save almost 90 million dollars, as reported by Forbes.

According to a report by Forbes, Depp got a whopping pay cheque of 90 million dollars per film. But since he is no longer working on the movies, Disney will save a large amount of money.

It was said that Disney decided to fire Depp because of his growing controversies and the failure of the last Pirates of the Caribbean film, Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

With five films in 14 years, the franchise was popular the world over. Disney’s film production chief Sean Bailey had earlier confirmed Depp’s exit from the franchise.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Bailey was asked if the franchise reboot, could sustain without Depp and he said, “We want to bring in a new energy and vitality. I love the [Pirates] movies, but part of the reason Paul and Rhett are so interesting is that we want to give it a kick in the pants. And that’s what I’ve tasked them with.” The reboot is being written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

The five films of the franchise have minted over 4.5 billion dollars, making it the twelfth biggest franchise of all time.