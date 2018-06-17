Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
Johnny Depp has ‘period of depression’ after filming

Johnny Depp, who is currently touring with his band The Hollywood Vampires, opens up about his passion for music and his moments of depression after filming movie projects.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: June 17, 2018 4:44:28 pm
johnny depp suffered depression Johnny Depp says he always wanted to be a musician.
Hollywood star Johnny Depp has revealed he suffers from depression for a short period of time after filming every project. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor said he does not take acting seriously but he enjoys being in character because as a shy person he feels more comfortable to hide behind a different identity.

“The concept of being a ‘serious actor’ is the biggest oxymoron. I still can’t take acting seriously, but a bit of method is a useful thing. I’ll never be the guy who plays Henry VIII and grabs a giant turkey leg while ignoring the packet of Doritos on the table, but I do jump in and out of character. At the end of a production, there is always a period of depression, because I’m a shy person in life and in character I can be anything,” Depp told The Times.

The 55-year-old actor, who is currently touring with his band The Hollywood Vampires which also features Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, said success in films is still a ‘mystery’ to him as he always wanted to be a musician.

”I never left music. I never stopped playing. But I gained a certain amount of success in another field, which is still a mystery to me. When I first went to Los Angeles with my band we drove across country in a rented van, breaking down along the way, searching for the almighty record deal. It was my life. Then the acting thing started to happen, the band broke up, and I got a job (on ’21 Jump Street’) where they were going to pay me USD 1,200 a week. The first thing I did was call my mom and say, ‘Hey, you can quit your job.'” he said.

Depp added that his movie career makes it difficult for him to have a normal life.

“I don’t want to be one of those whiny, complaining actors. I don’t even know if I am an actor, I never made that decision. But the acting life makes the normal life harder.”

